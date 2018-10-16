Seven years after joining together with the goal of creating a monument to memorialize local servicemen and women who were killed in combat, a group of Lompoc community members are ready to share the results of their efforts.
The Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors Memorial, which broke ground in July 2017, will be formally opened to the community during a dedication ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Beattie Park, located off East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street.
When the Fallen Warriors Memorial Committee was fist formed in November 2011, the members had a stated vision to create “a place of solitude where family and community members could go to pay their respect to the local American heroes who gave their last breath to keep our freedom.”
Bob Schrum, the chairman of the committee, noted in a recent presentation that some of the original plans were altered along the multiyear journey, but he said the end result is something for which everyone should be proud.
“I think you’ll agree that when you look at the memorial we’ve created … that we’ve been pretty faithful to our vision,” he said.
The memorial, which is meant to honor all military members from Lompoc who were killed in the line of duty, has been a labor of love — for the committee members, as well as the many volunteers, service organizations and businesses that helped it become a reality.
It includes four black granite pedestals with the names of those 53 known veterans who died in service. The first pedestal contains the names of those who died in the first two world wars; the second remembers those from the Korean and Vietnam wars; the third honors those who died in training and other operations; and the fourth has the names of those who died during the global war on terror.
The memorial surrounds the large flagpole at the park and also includes an entrance wall, a veterans wall with the names of local veterans who purchased — or whose families or friends purchased — spaces to help fund the project. It also contains a walkway with donors commemorated on the ground tiles.
A 2013 analysis commissioned by the organizing committee determined that the group would need to raise nearly $200,000 to complete the project, assuming that it did not receive any in-kind services.
Thanks to volunteer work from architects and contractors, that cost estimate was brought down to about $125,000.
The fundraising for the project really kicked up in 2014, when the committee brought in $31,000. The funding peaked last year at $123,000, according to the committee.
Much of the funding came from the committee’s annual Red, White and Blue Dinner and Dance events, which served primarily to raise money for the project. Schrum said the committee's plan is to continue hosting those events, which have gained in popularity, in an effort to generate funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the memorial.
“We’ve got a fairly robust maintenance program and we’ve got people dedicated to execute that plan,” he said.
Schrum said the committee initially thought it would receive the bulk of its funding from large corporations, but that never panned out. He credited local residents and service organizations — particularly the Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, Lions Club and Sons of American Legion Post 125 — with helping to generate that needed revenue.
“This memorial is a tribute to the citizens of Lompoc and how they supported its development and construction,” he said.
After Schrum presented an update on the project to the Lompoc City Council at its Sept. 18 meeting, Mayor Bob Lingl thanked the committee for its efforts.
“I’ve got goosebumps on me right now,” Lingl said. “It’s amazing what you guys have done.”
Schrum also expressed gratitude, but his was directed to the community overall.
“I would like to thank everyone for helping us create this fitting memorial to recognize the brave citizens of the Lompoc Valley who gave their life in our defense,” he said.