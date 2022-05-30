Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and the Western Launch and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base, and his daughter Adeline look at wreaths presented during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Lompoc’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Manuela Venegas visits the graves of her father Ynez, a World War II veteran, and mother Logracia at Lompoc’s Evergreen Cemetery after she attended the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Veterans greet each other before the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Lompoc’s Evergreen Cemetery.
More than 100 locals, including active duty military, veterans and families honoring loved ones lost while serving in the United States armed forces, joined together Monday morning at Lompoc's Evergreen Cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.
Program presenters, American Legion Post 211, and guest speaker Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch and Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base, offered words of strength and tribute as hundreds of small American flags waved vigorously in the wind.
The flags had been ceremoniously placed at the headstones of the fallen at Lompoc Cemetery on Saturday by area veterans and Cub Scouts Pack 102 of Vandenberg Space Force Base, and were set to be retrieved Monday afternoon.
"What would be a fine Memorial Day morning without a little wind here on the Central Coast," Long said before opening the solemn ceremony. "It's good to see the flags flying."
Long took a moment to remember local heroes, including Bronze Star Medal recipient George William Leininger Jr., who died in October of 2021 at 73 years of age. Leininger served in the Navy, Army, and Air Force Reserves and served a tour in Vietnam as part of the elite 173rd Ranger Regiment, 75th Airborne Rangers. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor during his tour of duty.
Julie Wallace, a retired Army nurse, also took the podium to read the names of deceased American Legion members as local resident Patricia Isbell tolled a bell to honor the fallen.
Long memorialized those 20,619 Californians lost during the battles of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and the over 7,000 American servicemembers, including 776 Californians, lost since 9/11 while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and other parts of the world.
"It is our responsibility as citizens to remember the nation's fallen men and women, whether they die on foreign land or after a lifetime of wearing a uniform," he said. "Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply, it has a cost. It imposes a burden."
While remembering those fallen soldiers, sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members, Long also stressed the importance of remembering the families they leave behind — mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, sisters and brothers.
"They are the ones that must carry on where our loved ones cannot," Long said. "Those left behind continue to write their loved ones' stories — stories of sacrifice, stories of gratitude and stories of remembrance. And just as they who we commemorate are willing to sacrifice, so too must we, in a less final and less heroic way, be willing to give of ourselves."
The first national Memorial Day, known initially as Decoration Day, was unofficially observed on May 30, 1868 until it became an official federal holiday in 1968.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.