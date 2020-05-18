Remdesivir treatment begins in Santa Barbara County; 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Public health officials confirmed that one patient at Lompoc Valley Medical Center began receiving treatment on Friday.

"With it being a few days since the first patient started receiving his medication, I think it is far too early to tell," Fitzgibbons said of the individual's progress.

Patients being treated with remdesivir generally require six vials, or doses, of the treatment at minimum, she added.

COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County confirmed 22 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, seven among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc and 15 among county residents.

Of the 15 county resident cases, one individual is in Santa Barbara, two are in Lompoc, nine are in Santa Maria, one is in Orcutt, one is in the unincorporated North County area and one location has not been determined.

The total number of cases among county residents is now 533, with 89 still active.

San Luis Obispo County confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 246, of which 39 remain active.

The total number of cases among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc is now 963, with 861 still active.