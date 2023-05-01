Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, whose remains were returned to his hometown of Lompoc on Friday, is listed on the Lompoc Fallen Warriors Monument at Beattie Park among others who lost their lives in battle.
A local veteran received a hero's welcome Friday morning when dozens of people lined Lompoc's downtown streets to pay their respects to Army Cpl. Carmen Carrillo, whose remains were returned home to Lompoc for burial at Evergreen Cemetery — some 70 years after the young soldier was killed in action during the Korean War.
The 20-year-old Carrillo was reported missing in action on May 17, 1951 after fighting against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces in Gangwon Hongchun, Republic of Korea (R.O.K), and through findings was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953, according to U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency records.
According to a Lompoc Record newspaper clipping, dated March 8, 1951, Carrillo moved to Lompoc in 1940 and attended Lompoc Elementary. He was the brother of Florence Vargas of Lompoc, who in 1953 had been notified that her brother was wounded.
Carrillo was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division in the U.S. Army. Posthumously, he was awarded the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
A massive attack
In May 1951, Carrillo's unit was holding a defensive position on a hill crest between the Hongchong and Soyang rivers, South Korea, in the central sector of the larger U.N. defensive line called the "No Name Line" until it came under attack on May 16 by overwhelming numbers of Chinese and North Korean troops, according to records.
A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency report details that the enemy eventually began overrunning the area, forcing parts of the regiment to fall back to new positions. And by May 18, enemy units were infiltrating to the rear of the regiment and some companies had to redeploy to face this threat from behind. Carrillo's unit ultimately held the line but suffered many casualties during this massive attack.
In January 1956, Carrillo's remains were determined to be nonrecoverable.
According to military records, the Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification in 2013 recovered multiple sets of remains near Gangwon Hongchun, R.O.K., an area deemed consistent with Carrillo's last location.
Six sets of remains believed to belong to U.S. service members were transferred to the United States for burial and, on Sept. 22, 2021, the remains were disinterred and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.
Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to identify the remains, including Carrillo's, as did mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, which was conducted by scientists with Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.
While Carrillo’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu — among his brethren who are still missing from the Korean War — the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency confirmed a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
The Lompoc Fallen Warriors Monument at Beattie Park also bears Carrillo's name under "Korean War (1950-53)," a battle which ended four years before the Vietnam War was waged.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.