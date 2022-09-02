Cubanissimo food truck microbusiness.jpg
Mobile food services like the Orcutt-based Cubanissimo trailer, shown in a photo from December 2020, are among the microbusinesses that may be eligible for a Santa Barbara County grant of up to $2,500 to help them recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Relief funds are still available to help very small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Executive Office said Friday.

Very small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for grants of up to $2,500 through the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program created by the county in partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The fund was established in April with more than $500,000 in available funds, and about $330,000 of that remains, said county spokesperson Susan Klein-Rothschild.

