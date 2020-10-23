Release of utility bill, social media misinformation questioned in Solvang election

Small town politics are digging deep in attempts to undermine at least one Solvang campaign, but those efforts, and in many cases misinformation shared via social media, may backfire.
Santa Ynez Valley resident Lee Rosenberg, who has an interest in Solvang politics, is distributing copies of mayoral candidate Charlie Uhrig’s water bill in an attempt to prove Uhrig is working around the system to run for city office. Rosenberg, who does not live in Solvang, said he supports mayoral candidate Karen Waite, who is currently a City Council member.
In sharing the documents, he unwittingly also released information on three individuals not running for office.
“We’re a little frustrated with the fact that someone who doesn’t even vote in the city, doesn’t even live in the city, has access to our personal information,” Uhrig said from his home Tuesday.
Given that the documents included not only his personal information but that of his landlord's and spouse, he said the family is considering legal action.
Rosenberg requested a copy of Uhrig’s water bill from the city in an attempt to clarify when Uhrig moved to Solvang. To run for office, candidates must live in the city, and Waite and her supporters, aware that he had lived in Buellton for years, initially questioned his claim to a move.
“Lee is a longtime supporter, but he’s not doing this for me. I’m a very independent woman. If I wanted to pursue this, I’d do that in my own name, but I don’t think it’s a productive thing to do at this time,” Waite said.
Rosenberg, she said, has taken the claims against Uhrig up “as his own cause.”
“I also have a whole other team of supporters that are not supportive of Lee pursuing this. Lee feels like he has a legal point to make, and, as an American, he has the right to pursue whatever he likes,” Waite said.
Generally, utility bills are considered private information, said City Manager Xenia Bradford, but Government Code allows those documents to be released to the public for elected officials, “and if there is a public policy interest that outweighs the privacy of the information.”
When Rosenberg requested Uhrig’s water bill, Bradford said she forwarded the request to City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt for a final decision.
“There is a gray area about how do you treat someone who’s a candidate, who’s not an elected person but who could become one. In this situation, the city attorney’s office made the determination that the public policy outweighed the privacy issues since there was a question whether residency was legitimate,” Bradford said.
Uhrig initially moved to Solvang in 1989, then to Santa Barbara, then bought a home in Solvang in 1999 where he lived until a change in relationship took him to Buellton. He signed his lease to occupy his current residence on Pine Street beginning July 15, but the landlord allowed him to move in a day earlier, the same day he turned on city water.
“From my perspective, as a city clerk and city manager, I check the residency. That means they’re residents before they pull the papers and they go through the county process of being checked for their residence and their registration. As far as city function, we have satisfied our requirements as far as checking the residency of candidates,” Bradford said.
Said Uhrig, “I’m a little miffed because I thought this had already been taken care of and established, but to find that our utility bill found its way to the public and the media ... it’s private information. It’s not supposed to have been released, and it includes information not only about me but my wife and my landlord. They have nothing to do with whether I’m established here or not,” Uhrig said.
Uhrig does, in fact, still own a home in Buellton which, he said, was recently rented out. The new residents are in the process of moving in and a Pod moving module is parked in the driveway.
Said Waite, “The guy’s living here now. It was, at first, questionable. I sure would have loved to be able to pursue this, but he apparently does live here. I’ve let it drop because I have other things to focus on. Winning this campaign is the main thing. I don’t think Charlie is necessarily lying that he’s living in Solvang because I do believe he’s living in Solvang. The timing is suspicious, but he’s living in Solvang. That’s the end of it for me.”
Waite said that while filing her own candidacy papers, she asked a city staff member how Uhrig could run for office since she thought he lived in Buellton, but let the issue drop when staff told her Uhrig had moved to the city. She said she never requested nor was provided any proof of his residency.
Rosenberg also learned that Uhrig registered to vote using his new address a month before his lease in Solvang became active. Uhrig said he did, indeed, register to vote in June knowing he’d be moving into the Solvang house in mid-July, per his lease agreement.
“I’m not sure what he’s trying to imply. I don’t get it. He’s malicious. It’s wrong. It’s dirty politics,” Uhrig said.
Meanwhile, across town, Waite has experienced vandalism to her signs, which she attributes not directly to Uhrig but to his supporters. And both candidates cite supporters, not their opponents themselves, as harnessing the power of social media to spread misinformation in forums where they can’t defend themselves.
“There’s a lot of sweeping assumptions. There’s not reason for me to even deal or try to talk to these people because they won’t listen,” Waite said, citing her sister’s own effort to show video proving some of their claims false.
“They still came back after my sister sent the link in, then they kicked us both out of the group,” Waite said.
“Social media is hammering us, big time,” Waite said.
