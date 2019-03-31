Citing nearly a dozen open legal challenges statewide to a new police transparency law, the city of Santa Maria won't release records detailing investigations into confirmed instances of police misconduct that occurred prior to Jan. 1 until the lawsuits are resolved.
The city response follows a public records request by the Santa Maria Times in January seeking records covered by SB 1421, a landmark state law passed by the California legislature last year that aims to bring more transparency to internal investigations of police misconduct.
The law took effect on Jan. 1, and applies to disciplinary records from probes that found an officer sexually assaulted a civilian or was dishonest in the course of duty — records that have long been shielded from public view.
The new law would also require more transparency regarding investigations of police use of force that resulted in death or serious injury.
Officers’ disciplinary records have typically only been made public by court order.
Some agencies, such as the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, have already released records under the new law.
According to a March 9 San Diego Union-Tribune article, records provided by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department showed one lieutenant had stolen over $100,000 from her church and another deputy went to Starbucks instead of responding to a call for service.
On Tuesday, Interim City Attorney Phil Sinco said challenges to the law stating it should only cover records created Jan. 1 or later have been initiated in numerous California counties by unions representing employees from a variety of police and sheriff's departments.
While five lower courts have issued rulings stating SB 1421 applies to older records, those courts only have authority within their specific counties.
Sinco said the city will maintain all records covered by the law and continue to review them so that it can respond quickly once there is a published decision from a state appeals court or the California Supreme Court, both of which have statewide authority.
Sinco said the city had no records of incidents after Jan. 1 that fell under SB 1421.
Santa Maria’s position is similar to those taken by numerous state agencies, including the Fresno and Santa Rosa police departments.
In addition to the request from the Santa Maria Times, Sinco said the city has received requests for records covered by SB 1421 from another local media outlet and the American Civil Liberties Union.
The city has not had any conversation with the Santa Maria Police Officers’ Association regarding SB 1421, Sinco said.
Santa Maria Police Officer Michael Wheeler, president of the SMPOA, said the union has not taken a position on the law.
“I’d have to really look at it more and do some more research before I could say whether we are in favor of the city’s position or not,” he said.
Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said the department relied on the advice of the city attorney and followed the lead of state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose office is also declining to provide records dated before the new year.
“I don’t really feel we have a big dog in this fight,” Hansen said, noting that none of the legal challenges to the law involve Santa Maria. “As a police department, we’re going to provide any records that the law asks us to.”
“In the meantime, we’ve compiled all the data and begun the process to figure out how we’re going to get it all redacted in accordance with the law,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the requests provide challenges because the names of third parties, personal addresses and other sorts of private information mentioned in the records need to be redacted and some records are on formats like VHS or microcassettes.
“We’ve got to figure out how to redact all that,” he said. “It’s more of a staffing problem than anything else, really.”
Hansen said the uncertainty over the law has put law enforcement agencies in a difficult position as the department would be at risk of legal liability if it released records and the California Supreme Court ruled SB 1421 only applies to records after the new year.
“One on hand you want to be transparent but then you don’t want to end up getting sued because someone feels their privacy rights were violated,” he said.
California State Sen. Nancy Skinner, the lawmaker who drafted the law, stated the intent of the legislature was to apply the law to all records in an agency’s possession, citing the compelling public interest for transparency into how law enforcement deals with misconduct among its own ranks.
In a statement posted to Twitter last month, Skinner said, “Some agencies seem to feel that since releasing a record is an irreversible decision, they shouldn’t have to do so until all court actions on SB 1421 are resolved. However, California law doesn’t work that way,” she said.
“Unless the state Supreme Court issues an injunction, which it has chosen not to do, SB 1421 is the law and covers pre-2019 records as the Legislature intended,” Skinner continued, adding that the only agencies that could legitimately refuse to turn over records are those located in the few counties where lower courts have issued a stay.
While there is not currently any legal challenge to the case in Santa Barbara County, Sinco said the city’s position also relied on the fact that state Attorney General Becerra’s office has declined to provide records created before Jan. 1.
“That is why we do not feel an active court case in Santa Barbara County is a requirement to justify the position we have taken — since the Attorney General is one of the highest legal authorities, if not the highest, in the state aside from the courts,” he said.
David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, said he is confident SB 1421 will ultimately be judged to apply to records created before the new year. The Coalition, which regularly advises media outlets about records requests, is currently suing Attorney General Becerra’s office for records under SB 1421.
Snyder noted that the language of law doesn’t specify any time frame and that it was written to apply to any records in any agency's possession.
“The strongest evidence that that is the case is that virtually every court that has confronted this question has concluded that is the case,” he said. “The unions’ argument has been shot down time and again now.”
With the exception of one lower court ruling, every superior court judge that has considered the case has rejected the union’s argument, he said.
Snyder said legal challenges will continue to delay access to the records until an appeals court or the California Supreme Court issues a published decision on the matter.
“If the past is any indication, it’s going to be one that rejects the unions’ argument,” he said.