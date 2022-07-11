The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life — one of the world's largest fundraising events dedicated to saving lives from cancer — will return to Santa Maria on Saturday in an abridged form.
Participants will gather at Stadium 805, located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, for eight hours of laps around the track to honor those affected by cancer. Traditionally run over a 24-hour period, the race went virtual in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and was shortened in 2021 and this year.
Over the course of the day, participants will take turn walking or running laps around the track that is lined with luminaria — candles placed in paper bags with notes dedicated to lost loved ones and those currently battling or who have overcome cancer.
“Nearly everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way, whether they themselves have had cancer, or they’ve watched a loved one, family member or colleague go through it,” said Kellie Ouellette, event lead for Santa Maria. “[Relay for Life] is an opportunity for us to come together to celebrate our survivors, remember those that we have lost to this terrible disease and fight back through fundraising for research and new treatment options.”
All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to cancer treatment research, which the organization hopes will lead to groundbreaking, living-saving treatments.
The opening ceremonies will kick off at 1 p.m., with the first lap expected to start 30 minutes later. The relay should last until around 9 p.m., after eight hours of participants continuously walking around the track.
There will be a kids camp area, an ice cream social for survivors and food for purchase from the Garden of Hope Cafe.
Organizers have registered 20 teams this year, and expect more than 200 people to participate in the event. At least 75 local cancer survivors have pledged to take part.
“Everyone is welcome. This is about the community coming together,” said Heidi Gavlak, associate director. “You don’t need to be registered; just come on down this Saturday.”
According to the American Cancer Society's local leaderboard, Santa Maria Team Boo Bees is in first place with roughly $5,000 raised as of Monday morning. The team was started when Santa Maria local Lisa Bodrogi was diagnosed again with metastatic cancer in 2019, after the American Cancer Society helped her during her first treatment cycle in 2010.
The Relay for Life was started 36 years ago, after Dr. Gordon Klatt of Tacoma, Washington, spent 24 hours walking and running around a local track. Over that period, he traveled more than 80 miles and raised $27,000 for the American Cancer Society. The next year, he began recruiting other teams and the Relay for Life was born.
Today, the event attracts over half a million participants across the country and, in partnership with other organizations, is conducted in over 3,000 communities worldwide.
Besides the Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society provides a wide array of services and support to those going through cancer treatment and their loved ones. They help families with lodging and transportation, as well as offering support groups, wigs and other tools. In Santa Maria, volunteers with the Road to Recovery program help transport patients to major treatment facilities as far as Stanford or Los Angeles.
To learn more, donate or sign up for the relay visit www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.