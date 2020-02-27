Registration underway for inaugural Spirit of St. Joseph golf tournament

The inaugural Spirit of St. Joseph benefit golf tournament will be played on Monday, April 27, at the Santa Maria Country Club.

“We plan on making this an annual event,” said tournament organizer Deborah Mansfield. “The tournament is a fundraiser that will also allow us to honor special people in the community in the Spirit of St. Joseph.”

This year’s Honorary Champion is Father Mark Newman of St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.

The tournament will be played as a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

Check-in is set for 10 a.m.

Champions will be crowned in both low gross (no handicap) and low net (with handicaps figured in) divisions.

The entry fee is $200 per golfer or $800 for a four-person team.

Several different levels of sponsorship are also available from $150 to $2,500.

To register or receive more information, contact Mansfield by email to dmansfield184@gmail.com or call (805) 459-2426.

