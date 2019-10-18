Registration will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, for the 2020 Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic, show organizers said.
Next year’s show is set for the weekend of April 24 and 25 in downtown Solvang, said organizer Harlan Katz.
Although it’s called a car show for Datsun Roadsters, any vehicle that bears the Datsun marque is welcome to enter; Nissans are not.
The show draws about 100 Datsuns every year, whose owners gather Friday night for a social event, then park their cars along First Street and adjoining streets for the show and shine, followed by a banquet for car owners.
Datsun enthusiasts from all over the United States and even some foreign countries show up just to see the vehicles that range from rough and rusted projects just getting started and daily drivers to pristine originals and immaculate restorations.
Preregistration is $50, which includes an event T-shirt, until April 5. After April 5 and at the show, registration is $60 and does not include a T-shirt.
Prizes are awarded in a number of classes and divisions, including stock, modified, pre-1963 Roadster, JDM for all Datsuns that are not Roadsters, Datsun Racer open to all Datsuns, and Diamond in the Rough.
A limited number of show-quality vehicles are allowed to enter the Display Only class and are not judged or awarded any prizes.
