Registration open for 7th annual Lompoc teen leadership conference

The city of Lompoc is accepting registrations for its seventh annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference, which is organized by the Lompoc Youth Commission and is open to all middle and high school students.

The 2020 TOTAL Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 13, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. The theme will be “Back to the Future.”

The keynote speakers and breakout sessions are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants. The Lompoc youth commissioners have been working to develop workshops, secure exciting motivational speakers and develop a day in which teens can learn leadership skills and become empowered to make a difference in their own lives.

The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast, followed by the sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2:15 p.m. The day’s agenda will include breakfast, lunch, two breakout sessions, keynote speakers and a raffle.

Day-of registrations will be accepted at the door between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. Registration fees are $10 if registered by Feb. 29, and $15 per person after that date.