The city of Lompoc is accepting registrations for its annual Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21, at the River Park fitness trail.
Community members of all ability levels from age 5 and up are encouraged to participate.
Check-in for both runs is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at River Park, located off Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
The event will begin with the 1-mile Kids Turkey Dash for children age 5 to 12. The run kicks off at 9 a.m.
The 3-mile Fun Run, for participants age 13 and older, will start at 9:30 a.m.
The top overall female and male runner from each event will be awarded a turkey, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive pies.
Medals also will be awarded to first- and second-place finishers in each age category.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
The cost to register is $25 per adult runner and $15 per child. Preregistration runs through Friday, Nov. 19.
Registration on the day of the event will be $5 more. Event T-shirts also will be available on-site for $10.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.