The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for its 19th annual “Kids For Character” Golf Tournament, which was named the “The Ketrenia Klassic” in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall.
The charity tournament will be held Friday, July 20, at The Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Road. Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m., and dinner and an awards ceremony will promptly follow the tournament. The event raises funds to support Lompoc Valley youth and families who participate in the camps, programs, after-school care, and membership opportunities offered by the YMCA.
Pricing to participate in the tournament ranges from $150 for individual golfers to $3,000 for major sponsors. All proceeds from the event will go toward providing scholarships for community members to be able to partake in the Y’s programs, according to the YMCA.
The YMCA reported that in 2017, more than 4,500 individuals participated in the Lompoc Family YMCA. That total includes 3,406 facility members and 300 community members. Around $86,000 was provided in scholarships to 368 low-income families and individuals for membership or programs, according to the YMCA.
The golf tournament will again be held in memory of Ketrenia Hall, the late wife of James M. Hall, Lompoc Family YMCA board member.
Ketrenia Hall, who died in 2013, was named Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 for her various roles as a volunteer. She was also Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2011 and volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church. She was a member of the Human Services Commission and Beta Sigma Phi. She also was a California certified legal secretary and worked with her husband in his law practice.
“The YMCA is thankful for the Hall family and everything they have done for the community,” said Stephanie Saucedo, the Lompoc YMCA branch manager. “We’re pleased to host this tournament in honor of Ketrenia and her support for the youth and families in Lompoc. We will always seek ways to continue to benefit and support Lompoc’s citizens. Funds from the golf tournament will help us continue to provide life-changing programs to those who need them.”
For more registration, sponsorship or other information, visit www.ciymca.org/lompocgolftournament or contact Saucedo at 805-736-3483, ext. 38, or at stephanie.saucedo@ciymca.org.