The city of Lompoc and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau are inviting the public to attend the 2019 State of the City luncheon, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
City Manager Jim Throop and Mayor Jenelle Osborne are scheduled to present the current state of the city, as well as highlight events from the past year. The presentation will also look at what’s ahead for the future of the Lompoc Valley.
The luncheon will be catered by American Host, with check-in set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program slated to start at noon. The cost for the luncheon is $25 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration for the luncheon is due by Friday, March 29.
Members of the public can register online at http://lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-luncheon-4-4-19-9933 or by contacting the Lompoc Chamber office at 805-736-4567 or at Marlee@Lompoc.com.
The State of the City presentation will also be recorded by TAP TV, Lompoc’s public access channel, and made available for viewing online on the city of Lompoc’s website following the event, according to the chamber.