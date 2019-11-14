The city of Lompoc is accepting registrations for its annual Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run and a new Kids Turkey Dash, both of which are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24, at the River Park fitness trail.
The runs are being put on by the Lompoc Recreation Division, and community members of all ability levels are encouraged to participate.
Check-in for both runs is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at River Park, located off Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
The event will begin with the new 1-mile Kids Turkey Dash, which was added this year for children ages 5 to 12. That run will get underway at 9 a.m.
The 3-mile Fun Run, for participants ages 13 and older, will start at 9:30 a.m.
The top overall female and male runner from each event will be awarded a turkey, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive pies.
Medals will also be awarded to first- and second-place finishers in each age category.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
The cost to register is $20 per adult runner and $10 per child. Preregistration is recommended by Friday, Nov. 22.
Registration on the day of the event will be $5 more. Event T-shirts will also be available on-site for $10.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.