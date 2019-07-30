Registration is now open for the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Awards Banquet, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The annual banquet is dedicated to celebrating the businesses, community, and individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley, according to the Chamber. At the event, Chamber staff and volunteers will present this year’s Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards, as well as the Chamber Volunteer of the Year, and the Small Business Excellence awards.
The Chamber will also honor outgoing and incoming members of the Chamber’s board of directors, and the Economic Development Committee will give out its annual Economic Vitality Award.
The cost to attend the luncheon is $55 per person. That fee includes a full-course meal, with dessert, that will be catered by American Host Restaurant.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for check-in and cocktail hour, and the program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 16. Registration can be completed online at Lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.
The banquet is being sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort, Explore Lompoc and Union Bank.
For more information, visit the above website or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.