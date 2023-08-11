Color is set to fly during the Lompoc Hospital Foundation's annual 5K Colorthon event Monday, Oct. 28., at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

Participants of all ages — runners, walkers, joggers and anyone who just wants to have a fun morning while supporting the foundation's annual fundraiser — will make their way through a non-timed course of “color stations” where volunteers will toss colored powder (dyed cornstarch) at passersby. 

Funds raised, via registration and sponsorships, go to help the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation purchase a specialty ultrasound machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

