Registration available for weeklong Lompoc Youth Theater camp

The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater now are accepting registrations for a one-week camp that will culminate with a performance of the musical “Gold Dust or Bust.”
The theater camp is designed for children ages 5 to 14 years old. It will be held Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. The finale performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The camp has two options — one from 9 a.m. to noon for $129, and the other from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $199 per child. Children participating until 2 p.m. are asked to bring a sack lunch.
Tickets to the performance, which will be open to the public, are available for purchase for $5 for those ages 14 and younger, and $8 for those 15 and older.
For more information, or to register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center.
Online registration is also available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.