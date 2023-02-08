The sixth unit in a series of workshops offered by the Santa Maria Public Library to promote digital literacy is focused on helping job seekers find job listings online and build an attractive resume.
The workshop is scheduled for this Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Learning Loft, located on the 2nd floor of the Library, 421 South McClelland Street.
This is a free workshop, but registration is required.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their current resume and their laptop to the course where they will learn the best websites to search for jobs, how to apply for jobs online, and how to write the different parts of a resume.
