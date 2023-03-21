The first full day of spring brought more winter-like weather Tuesday as a 12th atmospheric river brought rain, wind gusts and some lightning to the area.

Much of northern Santa Barbara County was hit with another inch of rain in a 24-hour period ending Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service's Oxnard office said periods of "moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow" will continue through Wednesday as the strong storm moves over the region. Strong and potentially damaging winds are possible as well, the weather service said. Generally dry and cool conditions are then expected Thursday through Monday.

