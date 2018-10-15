A red flag warning for high winds and low humidity was issued Sunday afternoon for the mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and the foothills of the Cuyama Valley.
National Weather Service forecasters said the warning, which went into effect at 9 a.m. Monday, would continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday and canceled a previously issued fire weather watch.
A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur soon.
Forecasters said strong winds combined with low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Winds were forecast from the east to northeast at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.
Relative humidity is expected from 4 to 10 percent, with poor recovery overnight.
Should a fire break out under those conditions, extreme fire behavior could threaten life and property, emergency officials said.
Residents and visitors are advised to be extremely careful with potential wildfire ignition sources, be alert for smoke that could indicate a fire has started and monitor radio and television broadcasts and emergency websites for information.
For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/emergencyinfo.sbc or https://awareandprepare.org/.