The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning the Santa Barbara County mountains and South Coast, effective from 4 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the County Fire Department said.
A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will soon affect the area.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can result in extreme fire behavior.
Winds during the red flag period are predicted to be from the north at 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, and relative humidity is expected to drop to 25% and even as low as 10%, according to the National Weather Service.
Strongest winds will occur during the evening and overnight hours through and below the Santa Ynez Mountain passes.
If a wildfire ignites, conditions will be favorable for rapid spreading, which could threaten life and property, Eliason said, adding that citizens should take appropriate precautions.
Those include using extreme caution when operating spark- or flame-producing machinery in hazardous grass and brush areas and reporting any suspicious persons or vehicles to law enforcement and any sign of smoke immediately to the fire department by calling 911.
Residents should have an evacuation plan that identifies two exit routes from their neighborhoods, and if asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials to do so immediately.
For more information, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.