In recognition of America Recycles Day on Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is letting residents know that recycling markets have changed, so what could go into blue recycling bins earlier this year might not be recyclable now.
Some plastics used to be shipped to Asian markets, where they were processed, then sold to manufacturers overseas, but new foreign policies have made exporting recyclables to Asian countries very limited, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Public Works Department.
While U.S. recyclers are building new facilities to increase domestic capacity, residents are asked to put only certain items in their residential recycling bins, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Those are glass bottles and jars; metal cans, pots and pans; mixed paper, magazines, newspapers and nongreasy cardboard; plastic bottles and large containers that held liquid with a 1 or 2 recycling symbol; and rigid plastic containers of 1 gallon or larger with a 5 recycling symbol.
Wageneck said many people “wish-cycle,” meaning they put items in the recycling bin if they’re not sure what to do with them, but depositing nonrecyclable materials creates more work for the processing facilities and must be trucked back to the landfill.
He said residents with an item not listed above who are unsure if it qualifies can check at www.LessIsMore.org.