Recreational shooting caused Miguelito fire
Lito fire response
A firefighter cuts line in front of advancing flames from the Lito fire that was started by recreational shooting about 1:20 p.m. Labor Day in Miguelito Canyon near Lompoc.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Recreational shooting was the cause of a fire that broke out about 1:20 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 7, in Miguelito Canyon near Lompoc, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Miguelito Canyon Road to investigate a report of a fire, spotted flames west of Miguelito Park and began evacuating residents in a 2-mile radius.

But County Fire units that responded along with units from the Lompoc Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest, supported by the County Air Support Unit’s Copter 308, were able to halt the forward progress of the blaze at 25 acres.

Structures were initially threatened by the flames, a County Fire Department spokesman said, but ultimately none were damaged.

The subsequent investigation found the Lito fire was caused by recreational target shooting, prompting fire officials to remind gun enthusiasts about the dangers of target shooting, particularly during periods of high fire danger.

