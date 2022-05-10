Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center recreation swim is returning on Saturdays throughout May.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will open the center from 1 to 3 p.m. for free swim. Those 5 years old and under swim for free. Seniors and children ages 6 to 18 pay $1.50 for admission. Everyone else pays $3.
Swimsuits are required for everyone entering the water. Approved waterproof swim diapers are required for those who are not potty-trained. According to the rules, everyone entering the water must shower beforehand. Inflatable devices are not permitted.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2660.