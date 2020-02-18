You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Recreation and Parks to host 'Confident Me' workshop for teen girls in March

Recreation and Parks to host 'Confident Me' workshop for teen girls in March

{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a March workshop for junior high and high school girls focused on body positivity and self-esteem.

The free "Confident Me" workshop will run from 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 to 20 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. 

Nightly sessions will feature various activities, games, discussions and art projects all focused on talking about and building positive self-esteem. 

Registration for the workshop is open until March 12. Those interested can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or in person at the Department of Recreation and Parks, 615 S. McClelland St. 

For more information, contact Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News