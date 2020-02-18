Recreation and Parks to host 'Confident Me' workshop for teen girls in March

The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a March workshop for junior high and high school girls focused on body positivity and self-esteem.

The free "Confident Me" workshop will run from 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 to 20 at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nightly sessions will feature various activities, games, discussions and art projects all focused on talking about and building positive self-esteem.

Registration for the workshop is open until March 12. Those interested can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or in person at the Department of Recreation and Parks, 615 S. McClelland St.

For more information, contact Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.