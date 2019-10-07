Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada will address upcoming changes taking place at Perlman Park and the rest of the city during a Wednesday meeting at the Historic Santa Maria Inn.
Hosted by Santa Maria Valley Beautiful, the meeting will be held at noon in the Ranchero Room.
The nonprofit organization has promoted beautification efforts throughout the Valley since 1963.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to SMVB President Cyrina Marie Brogoitti at 805-354-9555.