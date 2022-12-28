Rec on the Move is a safe and supervised program where elementary school-age youth participate in free games and physical activities. No registration is required to participate.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, the program will take place on weekdays from 3-5 p.m. at five local parks:
• Mondays, Buena Vista Park, 800 South Pine Street
• Tuesdays, Bob Orach Park, 1800 Westgate Road
• Wednesdays, Tunnell Park, 1100 North Palisade Drive
• Thursdays, Newlove Community Building, 1619 South Thornburg
• Fridays, Russell Park, 1000 West Church Street
Rain cancels the program.
New Year themed arts and crafts activities will be offered from 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 at the Edwards Community Center, located at 809 Panther Drive.
The free activities include vision boards, Chinese New Year crafts, a collaborative art project, and a winter STEAM challenge. Registration for the Jumpin’ into January program is available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.