Abel Maldonado

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue its popular Rec on the Move program through January.

 Contributed

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue its popular Rec on the Move program through January.

Rec on the Move is a safe and supervised program where elementary school-age youth participate in free games and physical activities. No registration is required to participate.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, the program will take place on weekdays from 3-5 p.m. at five local parks:

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0