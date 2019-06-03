"The stands were full, there were people on the midway, parking was full," said Johnna Clark, media director for the rodeo.
The multiday rodeo was the 21st stop on the Pro Rodeo Tour, which is under a new playoff format. Under the new format, participants earn points competing at the top 60 rodeos around the country to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
"We've always had such a great turnout of cowboys and contestants, but it definitely made Santa Maria more attractive to attend," Clark said. "We're just a just a medium-size rodeo so our payouts aren't as high as some of the others, but because we're a designated rodeo it does encourage cowboys and cowgirls to compete in Santa Maria."
During this year's event, hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised for a variety of charitable causes, including a record $795,526 from the Elks Rodeo Queen campaigns.
Central Coast cowboys and cowgirls took the spotlight on Championship Sunday at the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Elks Rodeo Queen Nerissa Arellano, who represented VTC Enterprises, raised $379,345, while Alejandra Nenetzin Ramos (Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe) raised $48,434, Emily Sabedra (United Way of Santa Barbara County) raised $96,000 and Brianna Thompson (Noontime Kiwanis of Santa Maria) raised $271,746.
The Golden Circle of Champions live auction, which raises money to support pediatric cancer patients, generated around $20,000, said Clark. The total was about double what was raised during the same last year.
