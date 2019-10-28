A record-breaking 264 community members joined together to help improve Lompoc on Saturday as part of the national Make a Difference Day campaign.
The volunteer effort, which was organized by the city of Lompoc's parks division, involved work on various projects, including sprucing up parks, painting planter barrels, clearing debris from medians and sidewalks, and cleaning green spaces at the city’s drought-tolerant garden and near city buildings.
“We want to thank the community for the outstanding support, and reminding everyone why Lompoc is special,” read a portion of a statement from the city.
Make a Difference Day has been held nationally for more than 20 years on the fourth Saturday of October. It was started to inspire volunteerism and community service.