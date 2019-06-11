A high-pressure system over Santa Barbara County that brought several days of warmer-than-normal temperatures -- including a record in Santa Maria -- will weaken Wednesday, leading to milder weather over the next several days.
The system has resulted in temperatures exceeding 80 degrees in Santa Maria since Saturday. On Tuesday, the temperature in Santa Maria hit 86 degrees, a record high for the day. The previous high was 81 degrees in 1972.
In the northern Santa Barbara County mountains, high temperatures on Tuesday were just shy of 100 degrees, leading to a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory, which noted temperatures of 95 to 105 in the Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys and San Luis Obispo County mountains, was expected to remain in place until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A box canyon at the Los Flores Ranch recreational space will soon be home to a shooting range for Santa Maria Police officers, who were left without a shooting range when the department moved into its new headquarters four years ago.
“Wednesday will be a little bit cooler and Thursday will be significantly cooler,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. “That’s due to our winds shifting primarily from the east to a westerly flow. The winds coming from the shore will cool us down a bit.”
As the high-pressure system weakens and the onshore flow strengthens, temperatures in Santa Maria are expected to drop to 74 on Wednesday, 68 on Thursday and 67 on Friday and Saturday. Lows will hover around the mid-50s.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, high temperatures will drop to 91 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday, 82 on Friday and 77 on Saturday.
Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) will honor eight individuals and one organization for outstanding contributions to the community during its North County “Looking Forward” Awards Dinner on June 23 at the Radisson in Santa Maria.