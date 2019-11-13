For months, progress on the reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School was hard to see, but workers were actually toiling almost nonstop to get underground infrastructure installed at the site near Cachuma Lake.
Now, with that work completed, new buildings are popping up at the camp that was virtually destroyed in July 2017 when the Whittier fire came raging through, turning 47 of the 50 structures into charred rubble.
Officials of the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council said despite the loss of historical structures, the reconstructed camp will be better than the original, and they have set October 2020 as the target for reopening the Outdoor School.
“Our goal is to get the Outdoor School up first,” said Ken Miles, the Los Padres Council development director who’s charged with finding the funds to pay for the $18 million reconstruction project. “Once we get that open, we’ll catch our breath, then start on the Scout facilities.”
He said the camp’s insurers paid about $9 million on the loss, and Los Padres Council has raised about $2 million, leaving $7 million that still needs to be raised for the reconstruction work.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced it will donate the proceeds of its Charity Golf Classic to the fund to reconstruct Rancho Alegre, and Miles noted the tribe has been very supportive of the project.
Leading a pair of visitors on a tour of the work in progress, Miles lamented how the Whittier fire dealt such a loss to thousands of youths.
“We serve about 4,000 kids a year,” he said of the Outdoor School. “The camp being shut down for two years means 8,000 kids didn’t get to go to camp. … Coming here has been like a rite of passage for families.
“Kenny [Kahn], the tribal chairman of the Chumash, used to come up here as a kid,” Miles said.
Another 3,000 Boy Scouts visit the camp in the summer, and if the youths from other groups that use the facilities are added in, it means Rancho Alegre serves as many as 10,000 kids each year, Miles said.
Housing for the camp ranger, camp cook and executive director are rising quickly near the front of the camp, and deeper into the camp the foundations are being poured for the medical building and four dormitories that, along with one that survived the fire, will house 250 youths.
Beyond that, foundation work is underway on housing for about 30 young adults who will serve as counselors and live at the camp during the school year.
To speed up construction, the buildings’ exterior walls and roofs are assembled using prefabricated structural insulated panels, or SIPs, that consist of a foam core between two layers of thick particle board.
Manufactured with doors and windows integrated according to the building plans, the SIPs are fabricated in Seattle, shipped to Rancho Alegre by big-rig and take about a week to assemble.
The new parking lot will be covered with a two-level roof of solar panels as part of the effort to create a net-zero energy camp, Miles said.
Carlos Cortez, Scout executive, CEO and camp director, said the old septic tank and leach line system has been replaced with an underground state-of-the-art wastewater processing system that will produce water clean enough to use for irrigation.
He said the entire campus will meet accessibility standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the restrooms will be gender neutral and the outdoor challenge course will be available for training local first responders.
“We’re trying to make it as friendly and welcoming as possible to everyone,” Cortez said. “We really look at ourselves as being part of the community … for anybody who has a need.”