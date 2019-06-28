The
reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and the Outdoor School is ready to shift into a new phase as cleanup from the Whittier fire and infrastructure work is nearly completed.
“We’re really excited,” said Glen Goddard, Los Padres Boy Scout Council program director and Cachuma District executive, who is
overseeing the effort to rebuild the camp after it was virtually destroyed by the Whittier fire that erupted nearby July 8, 2017.
“[Peter] Lapidus has just completed grading for the building pads,” he continued. “You know we have 13 new buildings [planned]. … We’re within a week of getting our building permit. Then we can start the
actual construction.”
Plans are about 95% complete, and as soon as the permits are issued, Frank Shipper Construction will begin pouring the foundations.
Burned-out vehicles sit against a backdrop of destroyed houses and a smoke-filled sky just two days after the Whittier fire roared through Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp on July 8, 2017, a testament to the destructive flames that leveled 47 of 50 buildings at the facility.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Construction is already underway on a state-of-the-art sewer system that will include a more efficient sewage treatment plant than the one that previously served the camp.
“I know a sewer system doesn’t sound very exciting,” Goddard said. “But it’s an important part of the infrastructure.”
He said Stantec Engineering has submitted the treatment plant designs to Santa Barbara County and is working with its staff to obtain approval.
A new parking lot was recently completed, and preparation is beginning for roadway resurfacing, Goddard said.
A color palette prepared by RRM design group gives an idea of how new structures will look at Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and the Outdoor School once reconstruction is complete.
Contributed Graphic
Los Padres Council has contracted with Blue Tomorrow Environmental Collaborative Solutions to help obtain permits and prepare a National Environmental Policy Act study for replacing the spring water line along Tequepis Creek.
Goddard said the plan is to begin work on the water line in late summer or early fall.
Meanwhile, workers from the Center for Employment Training in Santa Maria are continuing with final fire cleanup by removing dead trees and brush as well as helping with fire protection around camp.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
"It's really a fun project," Goddard said. "It's challenging but fun."
A man attending the June 23, 2018, groundbreaking ceremony for reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp examines the design for staff housing at the Outdoor School.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
The fast-moving Whittier fire was ignited by the hot exhaust pipe of a car driven in tall grass about 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Camp Whittier, which along with Circle V Ranch Camp sustained damage to several buildings.
But within an hour, Rancho Alegre was nearly wiped out, with the flames consuming 47 of the 50 buildings as well as several vehicles, sparing only the dining hall, Julie’s Pavilion, the swimming pool and concrete block building housing the pool showers.
Animals housed at the Outdoor School were also lost — along with aluminum boats on the shore of Lake Janis — to the fire that went on to char more than 18,000 acres of forest and incinerate 16 homes before it was contained.
Within days of the camp’s destruction, Los Padres Council officials vowed to rebuild the 50-year-old camp better than before and launched the Phoenix Campaign to raise funds for its reconstruction.
A master plan for rebuilding Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and the Outdoor School is nearly complete and could earn final approval from Los Pad…
The total cost to rebuild the camp is estimated at $15.5 million, with insurance covering about $9 million of that, leaving the council to raise about $6.5 million to complete the work.
By June 23, 2018, the council had raised enough funds to hold a groundbreaking celebration, where architectural renderings of the proposed new buildings were on display.
Since the fire, however, Rancho Alegre has remained closed, with Scouts attending camp programs at other more distant sites and some of the Outdoor School programs offered at Camp Whittier.
Whittier incident
Smoke from a brush fire burning near Cachuma Lake is seen by a mobile camera atop nearby Santa Ynez Peak on July 8, 2017.
Contributed photo
Whittier fire
The Whittier fire burning near Cachuma lake has forced mandatory evacuations for much of the Highway 154 corridor. According to the Red Cross
two shelters are open for residents affected by the Whittier Fire on July 8, 2017.
Dave Zaniboni, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire burns along highway 154
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier fire burning east of Cachuma Lake.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has issued an immediate evacuation order for all of Highway 154 from Armour Ranch Road to Paradise Road, including Paradise Road, as a result of the Whittier Fire that is burning near Camp Whittier and Cachuma Lake. July 8, 2017.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire damage
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Vehicle burns on Highway 154 east of Cachuma Lake. Because of the speed of the fire and the difficulty with terrain some vehicles were abandoned, the deputy was not hurt. July 8, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
070817 Whittier rescue 01.jpg
Campers wait for rides during the evacuation of Circle V Ranch Camp during the early hours of the Whittier fire Saturday July 8, 2017.
Contributed photo
070817 Whittier rescue 03.jpg
An emergency vehicle drives on the road to Circle V Ranch Camp during the early hours of the Whittier fire on July 08, 2017.
Contributed photo
Whittier fire
A helicopter makes a water drop on flames near Cachuma Lake. July 8, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier Fire aerial assault
Roiling clouds of smoke from the Whittier Fire form the backdrop for a BAe 146 aerial tanker as it circles to make a retardant drop on the flames near Highway 154 about 5 p.m. Saturday July 8, 2017.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Evacuated campers view smoke from Whittier Fire
A huge plume of smoke rises from the Whittier Fire in Los Padres National Forest about 5:30 p.m. Saturday July 8, 2017 as Dennis Alcazar, left, and Evelyn and Edwin Figueroa watch from the parking lot at Old Mission Santa Inés, where they ended up after evacuating their campsite at Cachuma Lake when flames erupted just yards away along Highway 154.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Whittier fire
A helicopter makes a water drop on the eastern edge of the Whittier fire. July 8, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Congressman Carbajal gets update on fires
Congressman Salud Carbajal visited the County Emergency Operations Center on Monday morning in support of the response activity for the Whittier and Alamo fires. July 8, 2017
Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County
Whittier fire burns more than 10,000 acres
A helicopter is shown heading to Cachuma Lake Sunday evening, to get more water to drop on "hot spots" of the Whittier fire. July 8, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Camp Alegre
The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre was virtually destroyed in the Whittier fire, which started July 8, 2017 and forced evacuations of camps throughout the Cachuma Lake area.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
070717 Aerial attack 01.jpg
A helicopter flies over an area burned during the Whittier fire at the Circle V Ranch Camp on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
Whittier fire begins.jpg
Flames rage at Camp Whittier minutes after the Whittier fire began. Nearby camps including the Outdoor Classroom were heavily damaged. July 10, 2017
Contributed photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Dept. Engineer Mike Czuleger
070717 Whittier fire Monday 01.jpg
Melted awnings and picnic tables face buildings that burned and collapsed during the Whittier fire at the Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 02.jpg
Boats closest to the Whittier fire flames melted at the Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre on July 8. The blaze overran Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School off Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake and left in its wake almost total devastation July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 03.jpg
Smoke from the Whittier fire rises in the mountains south of Lake Cachuma on July 7, as a CHP officer watches at the roadblock at highways 154 and 246. Highway 154 now has reopened July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 04.jpg
A truck and nearby cabin were burned by the Whittier fire at Circle V Ranch Camp on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 06.jpg
Flames from the Whittier fire rise in the mountains south of Cachuma Lake on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 11.jpg
A crew from the Tahoe National Forest clears fallen trees near buildings saved from the Whittier fire at Circle V Ranch Camp on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 12.jpg
A Santa Barbara County firefighter looks for hot spots from the Whittier fire on Monday near a building that burned at Circle V Ranch Camp July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 13.jpg
Tents abandoned by evacuated campers at Camp Whittier are empty on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 14.jpg
Equipment and a building at Camp Whittier on Monday are shown after burning in the Whittier fire July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
070717 Whittier fire Monday 15.jpg
A building at Circle V Ranch Camp that burned in the Whittier fire is shown on Monday July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
Smoky sunset
The sun sets into layers of smoke from the Alamo and Whittier fires, as seen from Santa Maria Mesa Road, on Monday evening July 10, 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
Whittier fire
This burned structure near Camp Whittier shows how hot and quickly the fire moved through the area July 10, 2017.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
071117 Whittier fire aerial .jpg
The Whittier fire burns near Cachuma Lake on July 11 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
071117 Whittier fire Tues 01.jpg
Smoke rises from the Whittier fire between Cachuma Lake (foreground) and the Santa Ynez Mountains north of Santa Barbara, in this aerial photo taken July 11 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
071117 Whittier fire Tues 02.jpg
A fire retardant dipping site for helicopters has opened near Highway 154 and Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara to support Whittier fire suppression operations July 11, 2017.
Contributed photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
Whittier Fire
A Los Padres fire crew takes a break while keeping an eye on the Whittier fire burning in Hot Spring Canyon on Tuesday July 11, 2017. The Whittier fire grew slightly overnight to 11,920 acres.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon on Tuesday July 11, 2017.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier Fire
A Skycrane makes a water drop Wednesday July 12, 2017 on flames from the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon off Highway 154.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire thank you
As Firefighters head out for their shift to work the Whittier fire hand drawn signs dot the landscape thanking them for their hard work.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire
Along the western flank of the Whittier fire, a California National Guard C-130 MAFF dips below West Camino Cielo to make a retardant drop. July 14, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire
A DC-10 makes a Phos-check drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak on July 14, 2017.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Animal Evacuees
Santa Barbara County Animal Services has been inundated with a large number of animals requiring shelter, including several horses, from the Alamo and Whittier fires. July 14, 2017
Jason Anderson, Staff
Whittier fire Friday
A US Forest Service firefighter from Sierra National Forest keeps an eye on flames from the Whittier fire above Gato Canyon. July 14, 2017
Contributed photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire Friday
Flames from the Whittier fire crest Gato Canyon on Friday evening July 14, 2017
Contributed photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
Whittier fire from Los Alamos
A huge plume of smoke visible from places around the county, like this view from Los Alamos, has led to people stopping along Highway 101 to take photographs, leading to increased traffic congestion and fender-bender collisions. July 14, 2017
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Whittier fire from Buellton
A huge plume of smoke rises from the Whittier fire burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains in this view from the afternoon of July 14 2017 from Santa Rosa Road in Buellton.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Whittier fire Friday 01
Whittier fire
flames burn in the distance behind a home near El Capitan Ranch. July 14, 2017
Contributed photo by Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
Whittier fire approaches the Fortunes' home
Pam Fortune took this photo of the advancing flames of the Whittier fire just before jumping in her car and evacuating from her Whittier Camp home with two grandchildren, a dog and two hamsters. July 15, 2017
Contributed photo
View from the Fortunes' home
A peaceful deck overlooking Cachuma Lake created many good memories for Pam and Cookie Fortune before their home was destroyed by the Whittier fire. July 15, 2017
Contributed photo
Whittier fire loses containment, scorches 17,364 acres; now only 36-percent contained
A dozer with the U.S. Fire Service cuts a line through vegetation Saturday to create a safety line against the Whittier fire below West Camino Cielo. The Whittier fire burning near Cachuma Lake and above Goleta lost containment early Saturday due to a shifting weather pattern, Sundowner winds and soaring temperatures. As of Saturday evening, the Whittier fire, which has been burning since July 8, has increased in size from 13,199 acres to 17,364 acres. Containment, which was at 52 percent, is now only 36 percent. Eight residences and 12 outbuildings have been burned. About 2,700 people have been evacuated due to the blaze, according to officials.
Read the full story at http://bit.ly/2tsMtnf July 15, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire
A firefighter watches as a BAe-146 makes a phos-chek drop along the western flank of the Whittier fire near West Camino Cielo on Saturday. July 15, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire 01
A United States Forest Service Firefighter keeps a close eye on flames during a back fire operation for the Whittier fire near Bee Rock off Highway 154. July 17, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire
A United States Fire Service Hot Shot Crew descend a hill to remove thick brush for a fire break for the Wittier fire off Bee Rock near Hwy 154. July 17, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters navigate steep terrain to douse hot spots in support of a U.S. Forest Service Hotshot crew near Bee Rock Quarry off Highway 154 on Sunday. July 17, 2017
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
Whittier fire backburn
Santa Barbara County Fire crews monitor a backburn July 18 2017 during the Whittier fire in Los Padres National Forest.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire
072117whittierfireupdate
Forest Service firefighters on July 21 roll hose used during the multiday fight try to bring the Whittier fire, burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains, under control. July 21, 2017
Contributed photo, Los Padres National Forest
072417WhittierDogRescue
Two dogs were rescued Sunday from the Whittier fire burn area near the top of El Capitan Canyon and turned over to Santa Barbara County Animal Services. The pair were reunited with their owner Monday afternoon. July 24, 2017
Contributed, Santa Barbara County Fire, Dave Zaniboni
072817 Baer Team 01.jpg
National Forestry Soil Scientist Eric Nieitca digs through the Whittier fire burn area in July, evaluating the severity of fire damage to the soil. July 28, 2017
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
072817 Baer Team 05.jpg
National Forestry Soil Scientist Eric Nieitca checks to see how badly the top soil was burned by the Whittier fire. July 28, 2017
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
072817 Baer Team 07.jpg
National Forestry Soil Scientist Eric Nieitca walks through the Whittier fire burn area as part of an evaluation of the severity of burn to the soil. July 28, 2017
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributed
Circle V Ranch Camp Craft Lodge
A pile of ash and sheet metal is all that remains of the Craft Lodge at Circle V Ranch Camp after the Whittier fire swept through the night of July 8, 2017, a few hours after it ignited along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake. This image was taken 11 days later on July 19, 2017
Contributed photo
Circle V Ranch Camp Health Lodge
The Health Lodge is among the facilities the Whittier fire destroyed July 8, 2017, at Circle V Ranch Camp that the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hopes to rebuild in time to reopen in 2019.
Contributed photo
082817 Whittier Baer report 01.jpg
Plants are beginning to regrow in the area near Cachuma Lake and Highway 154, where the Whittier fire burned in July. Aug 29, 2017
Len Wood, Staff
082817 Whittier Baer report 02.jpg
Plants are beginning to regrow in the area near Circle V Ranch Camp near Highway 154, where the Whittier fire burned in July. Aug 28, 2017
Len Wood, Staff
082817 Whittier Baer report 03.jpg
Plants are beginning to regrow in the area near Circle V Ranch Camp near Highway 154, where the Whittier fire burned in July. Aug 28, 2017
Len Wood, Staff
082817 Whittier Baer report 04.jpg
Removal and reconstruction has yet to begin on buildings burned by the Whittier fire in July, including this structure at the Rancho Allegre Boy Scout Camp's Larson Meadow campsite on the road to Circle V Ranch Camp. Aug 28, 2017
Len Wood, Staff
092817 James Robert Webb 01.jpg
Country singer James Robert Webb is performed Saturday September 30, 2017 in Solvang to raise money to restore Rancho Alegre, a Boy Scout camp destroyed in the Whittier fire.
Len Wood, Staff
David Dahlberg award
David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician with the U.S. Forest Service, receives a plaque of recognition from Ray Sweet, left, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles board of directors, and Ray Lopez, director of Circle V Ranch Camp, during a thank-you luncheon Saturday. Dahlbert was the first person to make it up the access road through flames and swirling embers to reach the camp on the day the Whittier fire erupted. October 16, 2017
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Thank You Guardian Angel Lunch
The parish hall at Old Mission Santa Inés is packed with 82 people who attended the "Thank You Guardian Angel Lunch" presented Saturday by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles for those who were instrumental in saving 88 campers and 36 counselors from the Whittier fire in July. October 16, 2017
Mike Hodgson, staff
Deputies at luncheon
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies go down the buffet line at the "Thank You Guardian Angel Lunch" presented Saturday by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles to honor those who helped save campers and counselors from the Whittier fire in July. October 16, 2017
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Whittier Fire 101717 135.JPG
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!