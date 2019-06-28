{{featured_button_text}}

The reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and the Outdoor School is ready to shift into a new phase as cleanup from the Whittier fire and infrastructure work is nearly completed.

“We’re really excited,” said Glen Goddard, Los Padres Boy Scout Council program director and Cachuma District executive, who is overseeing the effort to rebuild the camp after it was virtually destroyed by the Whittier fire that erupted nearby July 8, 2017.

“[Peter] Lapidus has just completed grading for the building pads,” he continued. “You know we have 13 new buildings [planned]. … We’re within a week of getting our building permit. Then we can start the actual construction.”

Plans are about 95% complete, and as soon as the permits are issued, Frank Shipper Construction will begin pouring the foundations.

Burned-out vehicles at Rancho Alegre after the Whittier fire

Burned-out vehicles sit against a backdrop of destroyed houses and a smoke-filled sky just two days after the Whittier fire roared through Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp on July 8, 2017, a testament to the destructive flames that leveled 47 of 50 buildings at the facility.

Construction is already underway on a state-of-the-art sewer system that will include a more efficient sewage treatment plant than the one that previously served the camp.

“I know a sewer system doesn’t sound very exciting,” Goddard said. “But it’s an important part of the infrastructure.”

He said Stantec Engineering has submitted the treatment plant designs to Santa Barbara County and is working with its staff to obtain approval.

A new parking lot was recently completed, and preparation is beginning for roadway resurfacing, Goddard said.

Rancho Alegre rebuild color palette

A color palette prepared by RRM design group gives an idea of how new structures will look at Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and the Outdoor School once reconstruction is complete.

Los Padres Council has contracted with Blue Tomorrow Environmental Collaborative Solutions to help obtain permits and prepare a National Environmental Policy Act study for replacing the spring water line along Tequepis Creek.

Goddard said the plan is to begin work on the water line in late summer or early fall.

Meanwhile, workers from the Center for Employment Training in Santa Maria are continuing with final fire cleanup by removing dead trees and brush as well as helping with fire protection around camp.

"It's really a fun project," Goddard said. "It's challenging but fun."

Rancho Alegre Outdoor School housing

A man attending the June 23, 2018, groundbreaking ceremony for reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp examines the design for staff housing at the Outdoor School.

The fast-moving Whittier fire was ignited by the hot exhaust pipe of a car driven in tall grass about 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, near Camp Whittier, which along with Circle V Ranch Camp sustained damage to several buildings.

But within an hour, Rancho Alegre was nearly wiped out, with the flames consuming 47 of the 50 buildings as well as several vehicles, sparing only the dining hall, Julie’s Pavilion, the swimming pool and concrete block building housing the pool showers.

Animals housed at the Outdoor School were also lost — along with aluminum boats on the shore of Lake Janis — to the fire that went on to char more than 18,000 acres of forest and incinerate 16 homes before it was contained.

Within days of the camp’s destruction, Los Padres Council officials vowed to rebuild the 50-year-old camp better than before and launched the Phoenix Campaign to raise funds for its reconstruction.

The total cost to rebuild the camp is estimated at $15.5 million, with insurance covering about $9 million of that, leaving the council to raise about $6.5 million to complete the work.

By June 23, 2018, the council had raised enough funds to hold a groundbreaking celebration, where architectural renderings of the proposed new buildings were on display.

Since the fire, however, Rancho Alegre has remained closed, with Scouts attending camp programs at other more distant sites and some of the Outdoor School programs offered at Camp Whittier.

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.