Alexa Martinez, who graduated from Righetti High School in June, has been selected to sing the national anthem at the California Mid-State Fair on Monday.

Martinez will sing the anthem at the Paso Robles Event Center's Chumash Grandstand Arena opening for the Nelly concert featuring special guest T.I.

“I feel so grateful because it’s a really big opportunity to sing at the Mid-State Fair and, not only that, but to sing before Nelly and T.I," Martinez said. "It's just really cool because I have been listening to their songs since I was little."

