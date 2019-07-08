Santa Barbara County officials said two strong earthquakes that rattled large parts of the California are a reminder of the need to be prepared for when the next quake hits.
The magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 quakes, which were centered near the city of Ridgecrest in Kern County, struck on Thursday and Friday. The earthquake Friday was the largest in the Southern California area in more than 20 years.
Tremors from the quakes were felt by millions of Californians in an area that stretched from Sacramento through Southern California, including the Central Coast.
Physical damage from the quakes largely remained limited to the the area near the center of the earthquakes. While buildings were damaged and gas lines were ruptured in the Ridgecrest area, there were no fatalities or major injuries.
Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said there was no reported property damage in the county from either Thursday or Friday’s shocks.
Although earthquakes can strike anywhere, California is considered to be at especially high risk due to the San Andreas Fault, which runs along the length of the state and delineates the tectonic boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate.
Northern Santa Barbara County is located near several faults that could potentially result in damaging tremors, including the San Luis Fault range and the Hosgri Fault, which is a component of the San Andreas Fault system.
Seismologists have said California is overdue for a major earthquake along the fault line. A U.S. Geological Survey study has predicted there is a 70% chance of a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake occurring along the San Andreas fault by 2030.
"We've been fortunate on the Central Coast not to have had a big earthquake here since San Simeon in 2003, but it will happen again," said Tony Clayburg, a battalion chief with the Santa Maria Fire Department.
To prepare for an earthquake, Bertucelli said residents should fasten shelves to walls, secure heavy items on lower shelves and have provisions of items like bottled water and nonperishable food for family to be able to survive for at least three days.
Bertucelli suggested homeowners know how to turn off their utilities, hold earthquake drills and have a plan for reuniting their family.
If an earthquake occurs, residents should drop to the ground, cover their heads and neck and hold on to something sturdy, Bertucelli said. Those in a vehicle should pull over but avoid stopping near or under trees, buildings overpasses or overhead utility wires.
Those who are outdoors when a quake hit, should stay outdoors and move away from any buildings or structures nearby, Bertucelli said.
“Most injuries during earthquakes occur when people are hit by falling objects when entering or exiting buildings,” he said.
Tony Clayburg, a battallion chief with the Santa Maria Fire Department, said preparing for the aftermath of a big quake is vitally important.
"It takes a little while for FEMA or other government agencies to get going," he said. "You want to make sure you have the ability to be self-sufficient for two to three days. Water, canned food, medications, a little bit of money."
Residents should consider their animals as well.
"Think of your pets, what they might need," Clayburg said. "If you make sure all of your needs are taken care of for at least a couple days, you’ll be a little ahead of the game."