The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering free vision screenings as part of its Rec on the Move program.
In partnership with SEE International, vision screenings will be offered to students and their families at multiple Rec on the Move sites in July.
On Friday, screenings will be available at Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, on July 18 at the same time.
SEE International's local Santa Barbara Vision Care Program offers free comprehensive eye exams, glasses, medications and more to qualified low-income residents.
Questions may be directed to the Vision Care Program at 805-963-3303.