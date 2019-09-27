A Lompoc-area realty company is inviting community members to participate in a drive aimed at benefiting the La PAWS Adoption Center in Lompoc, as well as the annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event.
Coldwell Banker Select Realty, through its CB Homes for Dogs Project, is encouraging locals to donate various new or gently used pet items that will go to support animals at the Lompoc shelter.
Additionally, people who mention Coldwell Banker at the La PAWS center will have 100% of their adoption fees paid for by a Coldwell Banker employee through Sunday, Sept. 29, according to organizers of the drive.
People will be able to view shelter animals and enter for free raffle prizes during events planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, at La PAWS, 1501 W. Central Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the items being sought are leashes (no extendable types), nylon collars, soft-sided crates without holes, beds without holes, pet blankets without holes, toys, dry and wet dog and cat food, shampoo and conditioner, brushes, pet food bowls, dog clothes, nonexpired flea medication and nonexpired ear, eye and skin medications.
Donations can be dropped off at various participating Lompoc businesses, or at 129 W. Central Ave., Suite G.
Funds raised through the drive will also support the Veterans Stand Down event, according to organizers. That event, which provides services to U.S. military veterans, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.