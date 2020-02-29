Real-world experience: Maple High students get up-close look at Deckers Brands

As part of the trip, the students were briefed on the Deckers product development process and were able to view the company’s virtual reality store and its 3-D printing lab. The Deckers marketing team also shared insights and ideas with the students on how to improve the Maple Maker marketing efforts.

Teacher Rebecca Ingrahm, who two years ago started Maple Makers as the school’s first Career and Technical Education business pathway, said she felt like the trip inspired her students. Many of them have been more enthusiastic since returning, she said.

“Since coming back, I’ve just seen such an uptick in the inspiration level of them wanting to execute things,” Ingrahm said. “They learned, like, how long a product development cycle can last. Obviously, we don’t have two years to plan for a product, but they did start seeing that, ‘oh, we need to be planning this stuff a lot sooner.’”

She said the students’ experience with the UGG marketing team was especially beneficial. Marketing, Ingrahm said, has been somewhat of a struggle for the program, but she said the students received some helpful feedback from the professionals, who also offered to follow-up with and assist the students in the future.