Real-world experience: Maple High students get up-close look at Deckers Brands

Several Maple High School students who are involved in running an on-campus clothing business recently got an up-close look at the operations of one of the largest apparel companies in the world.
About 15 students from the school’s Maple Makers program, a student-run T-shirt shop on the Vandenberg Village campus that aims to develop business and entrepreneurship skills, traveled to Goleta on Feb. 5 to tour the headquarters of Deckers Brands.
The field trip gave the students rare insight into the inner workings of a top clothing company, which owns the UGG and Teva footwear brands among others, and reported more than $2 billion in revenue last year.
Maple junior Jose Ascencio, who is the head of production for the Maple Makers enterprise, said the trip was one he won’t soon forget.
“I loved that experience of being at Deckers; it was tight,” said Ascencio, who noted that his favorite aspect of Maple Makers is the camaraderie among the students and their shared focus on one common goal.
“I loved how all the employees communicated with each other,” he added. “It reminded me of how we all communicate here. Everybody [at Deckers] looked like they communicated well with each other and were friends.”
As part of the trip, the students were briefed on the Deckers product development process and were able to view the company’s virtual reality store and its 3-D printing lab. The Deckers marketing team also shared insights and ideas with the students on how to improve the Maple Maker marketing efforts.
Teacher Rebecca Ingrahm, who two years ago started Maple Makers as the school’s first Career and Technical Education business pathway, said she felt like the trip inspired her students. Many of them have been more enthusiastic since returning, she said.
“Since coming back, I’ve just seen such an uptick in the inspiration level of them wanting to execute things,” Ingrahm said. “They learned, like, how long a product development cycle can last. Obviously, we don’t have two years to plan for a product, but they did start seeing that, ‘oh, we need to be planning this stuff a lot sooner.’”
She said the students’ experience with the UGG marketing team was especially beneficial. Marketing, Ingrahm said, has been somewhat of a struggle for the program, but she said the students received some helpful feedback from the professionals, who also offered to follow-up with and assist the students in the future.
Maple senior Sandra Partlow was among a few students who attended the trip despite not being involved in Maple Makers beforehand. After returning, however, she said she was excited to become a part of the business program.
“It was amazing,” she said of the field trip. “A lot of people were really nice and there were a lot of things to learn.”
Partlow, who aspires to become a tattoo artist, said the trip stoked her passion for business.
“Plus I really like shoes,” she said.
During the field trip, the students were surprised when they were each offered a free pair of shoes of their choosing. A Deckers employee is expected to deliver the shoes to the students in the near future.
Ingrahm noted that the shoe giveaway proved particularly emotional. Some students, she said, hadn’t received a brand new pair of shoes in years, and some had never owned new shoes.
To thank Deckers for the gift, the students designed and printed a T-shirt in their classroom workspace that referred to the Deckers representative who invited them as their own “Ellen” — a reference to comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who often gives away prizes on her talk show — and incorporated a design of a shoe with a heart on it.
“We’ve also got a whole stack of thank-you cards,” Ingrahm said.
Trevor McDonald, the superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, commended Maple and Deckers leaders for making the trip happen.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to teach our students [and] Maple Makers provides just that,” he said. “Couple that with an opportunity to see a community-minded business using those same fundamental skills — well, it’s powerful.”
Maple High Principal Katy Wallace, who helped coordinate the trip after meeting a Deckers employee at a conference late last year, said it was “huge” to offer that experience to Maple’s students. She noted that Maple can often be overlooked due to being a continuation school with students who, for one reason or another, weren’t served well by traditional schools.
“No schools have gotten to go down to Deckers and see the underbelly of how they work and see how their shoes are built,” Wallace said.
“They really just had a blast,” she added. “There was not one kid that didn't enjoy themselves.”
Ingrahm said she’s hopeful for more similar opportunities in the future as Maple Makers continues to grow.
“I can tell [students] things over and over and over again, but hearing it from this huge company and these people who know exactly what they need to be doing like that was so great,” she said. “I think I've told them everything that they heard that day, but hearing it from them was so much more impactful and that's what — with Career and Technical Education, especially — we need from local businesses.
“I facilitate all this,” she added, “but that inspirational factor — sometimes they need that from somewhere else.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.