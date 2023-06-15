Over 100 guests got an inside look Thursday at the upcoming 2023 Central Coast AirFest and the new museum coming to the Santa Maria Airport.
The Central Coast AirFest returns Oct. 14-15 and will be under the direction of Planes of Fame Air Museum. While guests enjoyed Santa Maria style barbeque at the AirFest Kickoff barbecue, people posed near various types of aircraft.
In attendance at the event were Santa Maria City Council members Mike Cordero and Carlos Escobedo, local business leaders and pilots. Sponsors and partners, who according to Santa Maria Valley Chamber business leader Jim Bray, help make everything possible.
“We couldn't do this without the support of our sponsors. One, it helps cover the costs of the event, but also it helps us keep the general admission ticket price down so that our demographics can come and our community can come,” said Bray. “That's something the Planes of Fame is really focused on, getting as many from the community in to see the airshow.”
Among those attending was Anele Brooks, a local resident from Nipomo who is looking forward to the airshow in October and has a hangar at the Santa Maria Airport.
“This is a great friendly airport for general aviation,” said Brooks. “I just love that the community comes together and they put on an absolutely amazing air show.”
Jane Hinton, the 2023 AirFest director and director of development and project manager for the Planes of Fame Air Museum expansion, says Planes of Fame was established in 1957 and its museum currently has two locations in Chino and Arizona.
“We've decided to expand to a third location and, after many years of searching, we found a nice agreement with the Santa Maria Airport and we’ve secured a lease of 23 acres, right next to the Radisson Hotel,” said Hinton. “We have plans to develop that property in three phases, the first phase being a 56,000-square-foot display hangar essentially that will include a large display area, a maintenance and flight operations area and then an educational auditorium event space and, of course, lobby and gift shop.”
According to Hinton, Planes of Fame is unique amongst other air museums because it features a large number of aircraft that are in flyable condition so they are constantly attending airshows and have various education events.
“We do a display of various aircraft, talk about those planes and hold lectures,” said Hinton. “We’ll have authors or veterans and different types of people come in and give presentations and we have veteran appreciation programs, STEM education and school groups programming we are hoping to bring to Santa Maria.”
According to Bray, last year's AirFest was “very successful” with a huge turnout and this will be the fourth Central Coast AirFest. Also, tickets are available for $25 at the door, but are available now for a discounted price online.
“Last time, we had 18,000 people (attend AirFest) and because of the Planes of Fame involvement that has a worldwide following,” said Bray. “We had 13 countries and 31 states represented at the airshow last year so we are hoping to have that same sort of reach again this year.”
This year's action packed weekend will feature military demos, vintage warbirds, aerobatics and a community with a love for all things aviation. Food and beverage services will be available at AirFest with a variety of food trucks and vendors, snack carts and beverage areas.
Organizers said $12 million is needed for Phase One of the museum project at the Santa Maria Airport and, according to Hinton, they have raised just over $9 million and “approximately” every three years the following phase will be completed.
“We still have that last $3 million to go, so there is still a bit of a gap,” said Hinton. “If people are really supportive of the project they can go online and donate to support the expansion.”