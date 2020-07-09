REACH releases action plan to create 15,000 jobs on Central Coast by 2030

After a year of planning with over 200 local partners, Central Coast economic impact organization REACH has released an action plan to meet the economic needs of the region with the proposed creation of 15,000 jobs by 2030.
Formerly known as the Hourglass Project, REACH formed in 2018 with the goal of uniting the private sector, eventually expanding to take on large regional projects, including the COVID-19 reopening plans of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
The new action plan, REACH 2030, will be the most ambitious project yet, proposing the revamping of Diablo Canyon to preserve essential jobs and the transformation of Vandenberg Air Force Base into a leading space command headquarters in the country.
The goal of the REACH 2030 plan, according to REACH CEO Melissa James, is to meet economic needs of Central Coast residents and create a better landscape for future residents with improved housing and job markets.
With these steps, the hope is to create 15,000 jobs paying $50,000 or more in rising industries such as aerospace, agritech, technology and renewable energy.
"What we know is the status quo is simply not good enough. REACH was formed and this plan was created to meet this pressing need," James said.
According to a regional poll conducted by REACH and Smith Johnson Research, 84% of residents believe the young population will be unable to afford living in the area in coming years.
Additionally, one in 10 residents and one in five Latino residents worry about affording food.
The board of directors involves 17 Central Coast organizations including Madonna Enterprises and Marian Regional Medical Center, as well as the CEOs of the San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria Valley chambers of commerce.
REACH 2030 Action Plan
The action plan outlines four main priorities to create well-paying jobs: accelerating job growth in target industries; creating innovation hubs at Diablo Canyon and Vandenberg Air Force Base; addressing barriers to job creation including housing and transportation; and preparing residents for jobs by aligning educational and workforce opportunities.
The first priority, according to the plan, involves creating partnerships between industries and supporting industries on a regional level.
CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center Sue Andersen, a REACH board member, said the importance of regional support can be seen through the hospital's workforce, especially during a challenging time such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We employ 2,400 employees, and they live throughout San Luis Obispo County, Santa maria and Santa Barbara County. We’re a regional focus and that’s what attracted me [to REACH]. Nothing has shown the need for a regional focus like the coronavirus pandemic," she said.
Ryan Dunn, member of the REACH Board of Directors and CEO at Mantis Composites, said Diablo Canyon and Vandenberg both have great potential as innovation hubs, and could reach new heights with further development and the help of investors.
"The Central Coast has all the resources to become a startup hub ... REACH provides the resources necessary to do this," Dunn said. "REACH is focused on harnessing these assets at a critical time to give the results we need."
Matthew Woods, also on the board of directors and CRO of ApartmentList, said the enhancement of Vandenberg is already gaining traction, with a $10 million agreement with the U.S. Air Force to build a new launch pad at Vandenberg.
When it comes to breaking down barriers such as housing costs and transportation needs, REACH's action plan proposed facilitating input from the private sector into regional housing, transportation and water planning, as well as creating policies focused on economic development.
James noted that the region was struggling even before the coronavirus arrived, and that help is needed now more than ever.
"We still don't know the second and third degree impacts of COVID on the economic well-being of our businesses, our employees, or their families, but we know that people were struggling before and it's only gotten worse," she said.
Lastly, the plan outlines ways to better prepare the future workforce, through the expansion of four-year degrees, supporting skill-development programs, focusing on industry demand and advocating for regional collaboration between all levels of education.
"This last year has been a sprint to develop the vision, the plan and the partnerships to make a lasting impact on our region. Now the marathon of building a better future for all of us begins," James said.
In this Series
July 9 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Player of Decade: Seth Jacobs earns top seed for SLO County, followed by Laird, Mickey and Gaither
-
Updated
Little League: Southside cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns
-
Updated
Newsom hopes California schools won't be delayed by virus
- 14 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.