Despite the short distance between the city of Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base, the closest that most Lompoc Valley children get to seeing what happens on the military installation is when rockets are launched from it.
That disconnect could soon become a thing of the past.
Vandenberg was recently selected as the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program, an educational initiative that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, outreach.
STARBASE Vandenberg, as it has been dubbed by the Air Force, will clear the way for fifth-grade students from throughout Lompoc Unified School District to take trips to the base to participate in hands-on activities, get up-close views of what goes into working in the space industry, and visit STEM-related sites, like launch pads. The five-day, 25-hour curriculum will be in line with state education standards in science and math, and the program will also offer summer camps and mentorships.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald, who submitted a letter to the Department of Defense last year in support of bringing the program to VAFB, said that STARBASE could have an “unprecedented” impact on Lompoc kids.
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department was selected this month as the best throughout the entire Air Force, as well as the best throughout the entire U.S. Department of Defense.
“Over generations, the imaginations of Lompoc youth have been filled with wonder each time they hear the deep rumble of a missile launch, looking skyward as it streaks across the horizon,” he said in the letter, noting that many Lompoc students come from disadvantaged backgrounds, evidenced by 68% of LUSD students receiving free or reduced-price meals at school.
“The potential for STARBASE VAFB to change the trajectory of an underserved child’s life cannot be overstated,” he added.
VAFB is slated to host the 68th STARBASE program in the U.S., and just the third in California.
The STARBASE program’s mission statement, according to its website at dodstarbase.org, is “to expose our nation’s youth to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on active, guard, and reserve military bases and installations, nurture a winning network of collaborators, and build mutual loyalty within our communities, by providing 25 hours of exemplary hands-on instruction and activities that meet or exceed the national standards.”
STARBASE Vandenberg is expected to begin by summer 2020, according to the 30th Space Wing.
The base was initially awarded $400,000 by the federal government for the setup of the program, which was used to purchase equipment, supplies and furnishings, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs. It is expected that additional funding will be awarded on an annual basis to sustain the program and contracted staff.
Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing, said the base was looking forward to the new partnership with LUSD.
"Collaborating with the Lompoc Unified School District in this way will expose our local youth to science, technology, engineering and math and introduce them to mentors involved in the space industry," he said. "This gives us the opportunity to further strengthen our already dynamic partnership with our local community and inspire students to reach for the highest goals in their education and careers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kathi Froemming, LUSD’s assistant superintendent of education services, worked with Air Force officials on behalf of LUSD to solidify the partnership between the district and the base. She noted that the program will be fully funded by the federal government, aside from student transportation and meal costs that will be covered by LUSD.
Froemming said the program will initially be brought to Crestview Elementary School, which is on VAFB, and Manzanita Public Charter School, which is located just beyond the base’s north gates, in 2020 before expanding to all the other LUSD elementary campuses.
It is anticipated that private sector companies, like those that launch rockets, could assist the program.
The STARBASE Vandenberg activities will take place at a learning center on base and be led by government personnel.
Kevin Kaysing, 30th Mission Support Group deputy director at VAFB, suggested the Lompoc-area STARBASE program could grow over time.
“The STARBASE program aligns seamlessly with Vandenberg’s mission priority, to innovate for the future,” he said. “STARBASE Vandenberg will initially be designed to serve the LUSD fifth-grade student population due to their proximity to Vandenberg, but we are developing plans to expand beyond the school district as the program progresses.”
Froemming said that she and other district administrators were “thrilled” about the possibilities of the program.
“Learning first-hand how science and math are applied to real-world conditions and practical applications could be the missing link to motivating Lompoc students to reach for the stars,” she said.
McDonald, in his letter of support, echoed that sentiment.
“Truly, the potential of STARBASE to fire the dreams of our country’s next generation [of] mathematicians, engineers and astronauts is without bounds,” he said.