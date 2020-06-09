Raring to reopen: Mother-daughter duo purchases Lompoc's South Side Coffee Co.

The business, which sells food in addition to its beverage offerings, has been closed since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dyer and Bedford, who said they intend to run the shop as a family business, are in the process of reopening, with Dyer eyeing June 22 — her birthday — as a best-case target date. They said they’d like to open by July, at the latest.

“I’ve been out of work for over a month and am so excited to see my customers,” Dyer said. “I miss everyone.”

Lowthorp, who had worked at the coffee shop off and on for 23 years, said she and Biolley thought the time was right for them to sell. They passed on more lucrative offers, Bedford said, to sell to Dyer, whom Lowthorp called “an excellent manager.”

“I knew that it will be tricky to reopen after all this time, but I’m sure that the new owners are going to do a great job of welcoming back their loyal customers,” Lowthorp said. “After closing our door during COVID, some of our patrons just brought their own tables and chairs and refreshments from home to hang out at the front of our building because they missed us so much.”