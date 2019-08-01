As she spoke to a crowd of law enforcement professionals from various Northern Santa Barbara County agencies, Ann McCarty noted that her own job was in many ways intertwined with those of her audience members.
McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, said that her office and the surrounding law enforcement departments “fit together” in much the same way as pieces in a puzzle.
“Sometimes we lose pieces, so we cut new ones to fit, or we find the ones we’ve lost,” she said. “Sometimes the pieces get a little ragged because they’re worn out, but we smooth out the edges and we press on. In the end, we fit together to the best of our abilities each time we come together. So today is about appreciating — appreciating the work that you do and appreciating each of you.”
Indeed, recognition and gratitude were the overriding themes Thursday morning during the Rape Crisis Center's fourth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast, held in a ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lompoc.
Among the honorees at the gathering were representatives from the Lompoc and Santa Maria police departments, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, Vandenberg Air Force Base, and the county’s probation and district attorney’s offices. Also recognized, for the first time at the annual event, was a sexual assault nurse examiner.
“Let’s face it, this work is hard,” McCarty said before introducing the individual honorees. “We’re all fighting a losing battle before we even start, but each of us recognizes what we bring to the table and we end up on the same common ground to be there for someone in need. We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that we cannot do this work without your valuable presence and what you bring to the table.”
A handful of agencies were given certificates of appreciation, while five individuals were singled out and presented with “Making a Difference” awards.
Sheriff’s Detective Jason Vasquez was honored for his work on a pending case involving multiple young men who were victims of sexual assault. McCarty said she couldn’t share specifics about the case due to its ongoing judicial proceedings, but she said “the sheer magnitude of this case can be overwhelming, especially considering the number of victims.”
She commended Vasquez for his diligence in the case.
“We have something very special in our midst as an investigator,” she said.
Officer Jason Flint, a Lompoc native and 14-year veteran of the Lompoc Police Department, was recognized for his work with sexual assault survivors. McCarty noted that the Lompoc Police Department “has been going through a rough patch,” but added that “the men and women of the Lompoc Police Department are some of the hardest working people I’ve ever met.”
She said that advocates described Flint as “patient, kind, firm, and a little funny,” and shared a story from her own experience working with him.
“During one particular interview ... I actually saw his head spin around because a survivor’s story was going in so many different directions, but he never lost patience,” McCarty said. “He helped her get back on track as best he could, he respected her, and he passed no judgment. This is admirable, but from what I understand, this is just how Officer Jason Flint rolls.”
Santa Maria Police Officer Julia Tatarian was also honored for her work with victims of sexual assault. McCarty said that advocates with the Rape Crisis Center have reported positive interactions with Tatarian.
“I also greatly appreciate when an advocate reports back to me that 'the officer gave me my space with the survivor and that I really feel she respects our work,'” McCarty said. “We understand that in the fast-paced work of law enforcement, you may not have the patience to give us that time to explain things to a survivor. Recognizing that our work has an importance to your work is greatly appreciated.”
Dr. Carl Clegg, a psychologist with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was recognized for his work in reducing incidences of sexual assault among inmates, while Gretchen Hernandez became the first nurse examiner to be presented with a plaque at the annual banquet.
“We are thankful we are able to work with you as we do,” McCarty said.
Alison Wales, the associate director of the Rape Crisis Center, also thanked the assembled members of the local law enforcement and support community for their work and encouraged them to keep survivors in mind as they continue in their careers.
“There’s some survivor in our life that has made a difference in us, that has changed our spirit, that has changed our heart, that has inspired us or infuriated us, [and] that’s why we do the work we do,” she said.
“So, while you have made a difference for someone,” she added, “I know everyone here — including myself — has someone that’s in your heart that makes you move every day to go that extra mile every day.”