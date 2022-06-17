A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has dismissed charges against a Hollywood movie producer accused of sexual assault after the District Attorney's Office lost jurisdiction in the case last week, according to officials.
David Guillod, 55, of Sherman Oaks, was initially charged June 12, 2020 with 21 sexual assault-related counts, including rape of a drugged victim, and turned himself in on June 22, 2020, according to court records. He was released on $1 million bond two days later.
Judge James Voysey on May 23 ruled there was sufficient probable cause to proceed with 10 charges against Guillod following a preliminary hearing, although later dismissed the case because some of the accusations stemming from Santa Barbara County were not upheld, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.
Attorneys for Guillod did not return voice messages seeking comment.
Voysey reportedly cited text messages between the victim and Guillod, and witnesses who testified that the victim and the defendant became more intimate after the incident, according to Karapetian.
A Superior Court judge in Santa Maria upheld sexual assault-related charges against a movie producer last month following a preliminary hearing that initially began in December 2021.
The investigation began in 2017 and involved Sheriff's Office detectives, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles county district attorneys offices who looked into accusations against Guillod from six victims, including in Los Angeles County.
In Santa Barbara County the case isn't dismissed entirely, according to Karapetian.
Karapetian said the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office originally allowed Santa Barbara County officials to prosecute the case, pursuant to Penal Code 784.7, provided there is a written agreement between the two counties.
Because Voysey did not uphold the charges involving the victim in Santa Barbara County, the District Attorney's Office lost jurisdiction and the case goes back to Los Angeles County, according to Karapetian. She added that Voysey did not find probable cause with the charges involving at least two other Jane Doe victims.
As a result, Karapetian said the criminal case in Santa Barbara County will not be moving forward and has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for review and consideration of filing of criminal charges.