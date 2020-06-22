Rancho Laguna Farms raises pay to $2.10 a box, commits to respecting worker rights

While Driscoll's officials have met with workers and accepted a petition with 60,000 signatures asking them to take action, company representatives have stated that Driscoll's has no role in wage negotiations.

Following strikes in May, farmworkers were assisted by nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), helping to raise awareness locally and nationally about the situation and filing a retaliation complaint against Rancho Laguna with the Agricultural Labor Relations Board.

CAUSE organizers said although it took some time to reach an agreement with Rancho Laguna, the process was helped by the community's support for the farmworkers.

"This has been a long campaign, it’s been a month and a few weeks," CAUSE organizer Abraham Melendrez said. "We were really happy to fight for a 20-cent increase from what they had before ... I think the fact that the community and the nation are supporting these farmworkers was one of the reasons we were able to do that."

In addition to the raise, Ferini's memo acknowledged the rights of workers to discuss wages and working conditions with farm leadership, organize strikes and walkouts, and act without fear of retaliation or firing.