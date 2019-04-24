In honor of its 60th anniversary, the family-owned Rancho Bowl bowling alley will host a mural contest that aims to showcase the history of Santa Maria.
The contest, open until June 1, invites artists to submit artwork proposals about what they believe to be important aspects of the city’s history.
The mural will ultimately take up the entire side of the Rancho Bowl building, an area roughly 122 feet by 40 feet in size, said Ashlee Carranza, co-owner of the bowling alley.
Artists are not responsible for the execution of the mural and are only required to submit a color scale rendering.
Carranza said she and her co-owners had seen other public art in nearby cities like Arroyo Grande and sought approval from the city officials to utilize one of their walls to beautify the area.
“We’re on the north side of town and we’re starting to see some revitalization along Broadway and we’d like to continue to be a part of that,” she said.
The 60th anniversary of the bowling alley — which has been owned by members of the same family since its 1959 opening — offers a perfect opportunity to honor the history of Santa Maria with a large piece of public art, she said.
The winning piece of artwork will be selected through a public voting process at Rancho Bowl’s 60th anniversary celebration, which will take place from June 13 to 16 at the bowling alley, located at 128 E. Donovan Road.
“We’re going to host this public event in our parking lot. We’ll have narrowed down the submissions to four or five, and then we’ll let the public vote on which one they like best,” Carranza said.
The chosen winner will be announced June 20.
“Our goal by the end of 2019 is to find a company that can paint the mural on the building for us,” Carranza said. “We really excited for it and we hope a lot of local artists come out with their submissions.”
Any interested artists may submit artwork proposals online by visiting Rancho Bowl’s website by visiting ranchobowl.com/60th-anniversary-mural.