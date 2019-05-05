In the absence of clouds, a warm, sunny spring afternoon gave way for the 87th annual Rancheros Visitadores' ride through Solvang, where family members, tourists, local residents and breast cancer survivors lined Alisal Road awaiting the arrival of the rose-colored parade.
On Saturday afternoon, over 750 riders — all donning pink shirts to help raise breast cancer awareness — appeared on horseback, aboard buckboards, atop wagons and in carriages.
In partnership with Wrangler Jeans and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation, the blush-tinted vaqueros have raised $1 million over the last eight years, all of which will be donated to breast cancer programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.
The center's services are available to all breast cancer patients who reside in Santa Barbara County, regardless of where they receive treatment or their ability to pay, according to a Cancer Center representative.
Wearing cowboy hats on their heads and purpose on their faces, the Visitadores — some of whom have personally dealt with loved ones fighting breast cancer — waved at the crowd, who could be heard cheering the riders on as they paraded down Alisal Road toward Mission Drive and the final leg to Old Mission Santa Inés.
The cowboys come from over 37 states and six countries each year to make the long ride to the mission to have their horses blessed before returning to camp.
Over the years, the exclusive, male-only club has included such notable members as Ronald Reagan, Bob Hope, Gene Autry and Walt Disney.
After some rest, refreshments and the blessing of their horses at the mission, the riders made their way back to their mountain campsites.