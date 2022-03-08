Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened its first Central Coast location on Tuesday with more than 200 people arriving before the grand opening of the restaurant in Santa Maria.
"We had people camping out at 8 o'clock last night," said Tim Forman, store manager. "Today's definitely a party."
Cars lined around the block at Enos Ranch West to get a taste of the fast food restaurant's famous chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce.
"It's definitely the sauce," said 1st Lts. Canady and Tanner, who made the trip from Vandenberg Space Force Base for lunch. "It's been marked on the calendar for a while now; probably gonna be a weekly trip."
The fast food restaurant offers several combinations of chicken fingers and fries, with sides of Texas toast, fries and coleslaw.
"I work at In-N-Out, so I know quality and this is quality," said Krista Garcia, of Santa Maria.
"Today's my first time here, but I wanted to see what it was all about," said Alex Ramirez, of Santa Maria. "It's been really great."
As part of the grand opening ceremony, Raising Cane's invited DJs to play a morning and night set, as well as Jessica Carroll from KPAT, who was there from 1 to 3 p.m.
Twenty lucky customers who were there at the opening received free chicken for a year, and the first 100 in line got free T-shirts.
"The drawing [for the free chicken for a year] was great," Forman said. "People really love the culture here."
The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.