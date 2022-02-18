Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is scheduled to open in early March as the next in a wave of businesses set to open at the Enos Ranch Business Center.
Located at 485 Betteravia Road, the restaurant chain’s website lists its Santa Maria branch “birthday” as March 8.
Known for their simple menu, Raising Cane's offers only five combinations, all with chicken fingers. They're also famous for their tangy Cane's Sauce. "Our sauce is boss," its website proclaims.
“I love Raising Cane's. I always say it's the In-N-Out of chicken places,” said James Sanders, executive vice president of Paynter Realty and Investments, who oversees the development.
Other businesses in the Enos Ranch development planning to open in the second or third quarter of this year include Chipotle, Mattress Firm, Juice It Up!, Dutch Bros Coffee, Boot Barn and Guitar Center.
"This being the next phase of development for the retail area, we are very existed to have more shops and restaurants for the community," Sanders said.
Later this year, the shopping center could see a Crumbl Cookies and Firehouse Subs, among others, according to Sanders. He expects even more businesses to be announced soon.
Planned for early next year is a new 6,000-square-foot urgent care facility from Pacific Central Coast Health.
Enos Ranch, located centrally between College Drive and Highway 101, and between Betteravia and Battles Roads, has continued to grow since the city created a development plan for the area in 2016. The plan calls for turning the 121-acre area into a mixture of commercial, residential and community spaces.
Since then, it has seen car dealerships, restaurants and retailers open their doors. The latest was an Aldi grocery store, which opened its doors in November 2021 on the west side of the development.
Also included in the plan was room for high-density apartment units, which are now the Azure Apartments. Located on Battles Road and College Drive, the 318-unit luxury complex offers a range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The complex includes two dog parks, a pool and basketball court, among other amenities.
The new Bill Libbon Elementary School, located next to Azure, was also a part of the plan. The school opened its doors — after being remote in 2020 due to the pandemic — in August 2021, and has an enrollment of nearly 500 students, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.
For more information about the Enos Ranch Specific Plan, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/community-development/planning-division/planning-policies-and-regulations/specific-plans.