Water flows swiftly down Sisquoc River Tuesday to merge into the Santa Maria River in this photo from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of rain.

That influx of water will help alleviate the drought that has gripped the area for years, and more rain is on the way, although not in the volumes seen Monday, officials said during Tuesday's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.

County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said Eric Boltz, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard, told him the 6 inches that fell on the South Coast Monday and more than 12 inches on the mountain peaks set records.

